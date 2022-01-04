Births logo

ESH, Alvin and Marian (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.

FISHER, Elmer W. and Anna (Peachey), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.

FRANTZ, Michael L. Jr. and Regina (Smith), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.

GETER-RICHARDS, Yvonne, and Angel L. Calro Galloso, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 25.

HOOVER, John and Colleen (Hurst), Morgantown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 2.

HORST, Justin and RoseAnna (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.

KING, Jonas and Sadie (Lapp), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, Jan. 3.

LARA, Elvin and Maria Sena Bonilla, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.

MARTIN, Dwight and Christina (Sensenig), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.

MCMULLEN, Hope, and Alexander J. Ramos, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.

RINEER, Wayne Samuel and Brooke (Lynn), Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.

SCHOCK, Darby and Hannah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 1.

SELLERS, Aaron and Kami, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.

SIMERLY, Chelsea, Dover, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.

URBAN, Eric C. and Cynthia (Lonergan), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

WERTZ, Kaitlyn, and Chris Cromubley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

ZOOK, Paul and Martha (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 3.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags