ESH, Alvin and Marian (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.
FISHER, Elmer W. and Anna (Peachey), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
FRANTZ, Michael L. Jr. and Regina (Smith), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.
GETER-RICHARDS, Yvonne, and Angel L. Calro Galloso, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 25.
HOOVER, John and Colleen (Hurst), Morgantown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 2.
HORST, Justin and RoseAnna (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.
KING, Jonas and Sadie (Lapp), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, Jan. 3.
LARA, Elvin and Maria Sena Bonilla, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
MARTIN, Dwight and Christina (Sensenig), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Jan. 2.
MCMULLEN, Hope, and Alexander J. Ramos, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
RINEER, Wayne Samuel and Brooke (Lynn), Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
SCHOCK, Darby and Hannah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 1.
SELLERS, Aaron and Kami, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 31.
SIMERLY, Chelsea, Dover, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
URBAN, Eric C. and Cynthia (Lonergan), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.
WERTZ, Kaitlyn, and Chris Cromubley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
ZOOK, Paul and Martha (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 3.