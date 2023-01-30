Lancaster County Births: Jan. 29, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Jan 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link BRUBAKER, Edwin and Sharla (Rohrer), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, Jan. 27. RONCA, Matthew and Tiffany Givens, New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 26. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster — Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births