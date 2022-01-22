BAWELL, Mahlon W. and Verna (Beiler), New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 18.
ESH, Amos and Leah (King), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 20.
HORST, Lydell and Marietta (Martin), Rising Sun, Md., a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 21.
MANN, Raymond Richard IV and Alexis (Wasson), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 18.
NEWSWANGER, Christopher and Crystal (VanPelt), Denver, a daughter, at home, Jan. 21.
REIFF, Lamar G. and Eden L. (Hollinger), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Jan. 20.
VEGA, Alanis, and Angel Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 18.
WEAVER, Keith and Anita (Witmer), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 20.
ZEISET, Stanley and Vera (Zimmerman), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Jan. 19.
ZOOK, Nathan R. and Sadie Ruth (Lapp), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Jan. 20.