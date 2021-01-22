AGUEDELO, Jordan and Tina, Alexandria, Va., a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 16.
BEILER, Benjamin F. and Marilyn Sue (Stoltzus), 3139 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Jan. 21.
HOOVER, Anthony B. and Loretta (Zimmerman), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 20.
KING, Mervin and Sadie (Smucker), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 20.
MARTIN, Rodney D. and Laurel (Weaver), Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 19.
MOYER, Chad and Christine (Leffel), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 18.
PIERCE, Justin and Sheena, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 17.
SANCHEZ, Kristen, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 17.
SMUCKER, Jacob Kauffman and Mary Blank (Lapp), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 20.