BEILER, Amos E. Jr. and Rose Ann, Kinzers, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 30.
BUCKWALTER, Zachary D. and Stephanie (Foster), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
BURTON. Christopher J. and Jessica (Rongione), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
CUMMINGS, Nathan A. and Carlin (Cassidy), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
DIENNER, Dwylan and Sydney (McCluskey), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 30.
GLERUM, Stephen D. and Karen (Welch), Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
HURST, Conrad H. and Katrina J. (Burkholder), Denver, a daughter, at home, Dec. 31.
KING, Elmer and Ada (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Jan. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Feenie (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Dec. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Chester and Emma (Blank), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Dec. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel M. and Martha F. (Esh), 5484 Timber Lane, Gap, a son, at home, Dec. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Elam B. and Mary Z. (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at home, Dec. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Eli Jay and Kathryn Lynn, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas E. and Lydia S. (Blank), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Dec. 30.
STONER, Dueya, and Justin C. Heinsey, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.