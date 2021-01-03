CATE, Devlin and Elizabeth (Kirby), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 29.
DEHAVEN, Ryan M. and Danica, Adamstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
DELGADO, Benito and Cynthia Barbosa Delgado, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
EVES, Brandon M. and Brittany, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
FISHER, Allen and Janelle, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
FISHER, Brittany, Kinzers, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 30.
HASH, Aaron and Casi, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
HEALY, Tim P. and Gina, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
KOEGEL, Pete and Kayla, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
KRAYBILL, Andre and Rachel, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
LAPP, Ivan and Rachel (Esh), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 31.
LUTZ, Eli L. and Shelby A., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
MARTIN, Justin W. and Caroline (Poole), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 30.
OATMAN, Amanda L. , and Chris J. McKee, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
PERGOLESE, Rachel, and Evan Costello, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
ROEHM, Brandon and Erica, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 29.
RONALDO, Jeremi R. and Brianne M., Cornwall, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
RUMBEL, Zachary G. and Courtney (Tshudy), Delta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
SHIRK, Samuel N. and Darlene B., Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Leon M. and Kathryn (Stoltzfus), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Philip R. and Alexis (Angelucca), Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
WARD, Ravin Rahmir, and Decorey King, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.
ZOOK, Benuel B. and Angela (Reeser), Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 28.