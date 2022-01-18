APONTE, Arianna, and Javon J. Reid, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 13.
BEILER, Daniel E. and Malinda S. (Fisher), Manheim, a son, at home, Jan. 16.
FISHER, Daniel and Martha (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 16.
FISHER, Matthew J. and Kiersta L. (Jones), Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
HAVENS, James P. and Caroline (Epler), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 13.
REITER, April Rayne, Honey Brook, and Seth M. Gattuso, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
RODRIGUEZ, Rafael and Genesis Silva Fernandez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 14.
STREPKO, Daniel and April, Reinholds, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 15.
TOMIELLA, Amaris M., and Stiven J. Rodriguez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 13.