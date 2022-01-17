CORREA, Yomaira, and Jonathan Perdue, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
ELLIOTT, Mason T. and Madison, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 11.
FELPEL, Jeremy C. and Morgan (Umble), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 11.
GUZMAN-SAEZ, Elimanuell and Yailin Ramos, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
IERLEY, John H. and Whitney, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
LISTER, Tyler A. and Mary Kathryn Freeman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
LUGO, Nikki, and Devon M. Smith, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
NOLT, Samuel and Rosella (Reiff), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 13.
OTTE, Nicholas V. and Lillian (Ostoich), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 13.
PELLAND, David H. and Christine (Sindall), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
PERKINS, Cole B. and Macie (Gallagher), Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 12.
WISSLER, Brandon and Debra, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 21.
YODER, Randall L. and Andrea, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 13.