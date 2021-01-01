BARLEY, Gregg R. and Rachael Packer, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 26.
GLICK, Levi S. and Naomi E. (Glick), Quarryville, a son, at home, Dec. 31.
JONES, Natalie, and Shawn McFadden, Columbia, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 29.
KING, Benuel and Kathryn (Miller), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 30.
KORABLIN, Nik and Raisa (Golub), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 30.
LANTZ, David and Elizabeth (Beiler), Narvon, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 30.
MILLER, Amos and Sarah (Esh), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Dec. 31.
NOLT, Dennis and Lawanda (Martin), Perry County, a son at Geisinger Medical Center, Dec. 30. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Mary Jane Martin, New Holland. Paternal grandparents are Melvin and Miriam Nolt, New Holland.
ROBERTS, Jordan A. and Pamela, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Emma Lynn (Stoltzfus), 774 Evans Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Dec. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Levi Allen and Priscilla (King), Morgantown, a son, at home, Dec. 31.
STONER, Shawn and Cheryl (Buckholder), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 29.