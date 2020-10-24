Births logo

BEILER, Amos and Rose Ann (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 22.

MARTIN, Ivan and Lynette (Weaver), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

MARTIN, Joshua Z. and Geneva R. (Hoover), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

MARTIN, Leonard and Breanne (Nolt), West Virginia, a son, at home, Oct. 22.

SMITH, Cody J. and Amy (Weist), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 18.

STOLTZFOOS, Ivan and Ann (King), Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Oct. 22.

STOLTZFUS, John and Annie (Lapp), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 21.

WEIRE, Deven and Stephanie Wiggins, Cochranville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 20.

WOERNER, Maisiemay, and Joshua M. Cuebas, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 17.

ZEISET, Mary, Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Commuity Hospital, Oct. 21.

