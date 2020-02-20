BOLL, Jason A. and Rachel, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
BRUBAKER, Harvey H. and Marie N. (Sensenig), East Earl, as son, at home, Feb. 18.
BRUBAKER, Matthew G. and Rachel (Bender), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb/ 14.
ESH, Christ S. and Ruth L. (King), Leola, a son, at home, Feb. 14.
GLICK, Elam and Priscilla (Kauffman), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb/ 17.
HUBER, Lucas P. and Stefanie (Chapman), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
KAUFFMAN, John E. and Verna Lynn, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
KAUFFMAN, Mark Allen and Emma Mae (Fisher), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 18.
KREIDER, Jordan and Danae (Haub), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 16.
MARTIN, Gabe J. and Sara (Tognoli), Terre Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
MARTIN, Nathan A. and Ashley (MacAdams), Bowmansville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
MORALES, Jennifer, and Nick Padilla, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
PATEL, Rahulkumar Mohanbhai and Sejalben, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
SHIRK, Lavern Z. and Linda S. (Sensenig), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 17.
SHUMAN, Bradley J. and Carrie, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
SIMMONS, Byron and Katie, Bainbridge, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
WILLIAMS, Shaun and Allyson (Greer), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 18.