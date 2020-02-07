ALLEN, Nickolas J. and Meredith (White), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 3.
BLEVINS, Garrett and Jennifer (Shirey), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 3.
DIENNER, Mahlon and Marianna (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 4.
KING, Alex and Laura (Fellenbaum), Marietta, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 5.
PETERSHEIM, Steven and Katie (Ebersol), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 4.
SENSENIG, Jason and Julia (Wise), Annville, a son, at home, Feb. 5.
SMUCKER, Jesse and Amanda (Fisher), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Crist U. and Rachel B. (Stoltzfus), 580 Fallowfield Road, Atglen, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Feb. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Malinda (Esch), 172 Catamount Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Feb. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Leon and Sadie, 1970 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, a son, at home, Jan. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Mervin and Ruth Ann (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 30.
YODER, Samuel and Rebecca (Lapp), 473 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Jan. 27.
ZIMMERMAN, Kenneth and Kathy (Leinbach), Kutztown, a daughter, at home, Feb. 5.