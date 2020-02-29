BRYAN, Joshua D. and Ashley (Kump), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.
CRAMER, Zachary S. and Maeda, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
DELONG, Thomas A. and Larissa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
DISTASIO, Christopher Matthew and Kaitlyn Marie (Kennedy), Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 24.
FISHER, Jesse F. and Susie E. (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a daughter, at home, Feb. 26.
GREENE, Kevin M.P. and Alisha (Farrell), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
KEATH, Brandon and Adrian, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 24.
HOOVER, Tyler D. and Sandra (Cozzone), Neffsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
HORST, Ernest and Delphine (Wenger), Bethel, a son, at home, Feb. 27.
KNOLLE, Lawrence Matthew and Allison (Esbenshade), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
LAPP, Samuel and Annie Sue (Kauffman), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Feb. 26.
MARTIN, Jonathan L. and Denise (Perkins), Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
PATCHES, Matthew T. and Briana (Fahnestock), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.
SEPULVEDA-MARFISI, Nashmary, and Cristian Villafane Santiago, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
STAUFFER, Andrew L. and Renee (Zeiset), Manheim, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 26.
STOLTZFOOS, Jonas E. and Sarah B. (Yoder), Airville, a son, at home, Feb. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Michael S. and Lydia (Lapp), Leola, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Paul and Kathryn S. (Beiler), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 27.
WESTFALL, Matthew C. and Laura, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.