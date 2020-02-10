BENTIVEGNA, Len V. and Shana, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 6.
BUSHONG, Robert and Mande, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 7.
EBERSOL, Abram and Sylvia (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 9.
ESH, Daniel L. and Rebecca S., Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 8.
ESH, Samuel E. and Emma S. (Beiler), 858 Marticville Road, Pequea, a daughter, at home, Feb. 7.
FISHER, David J. and Mary Ellen (Beiler), 2704 Bachmantown Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Feb. 8.
HORST, Jethro Lee and Roxanna, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
KENNEDY, Arrianna, and Brian C. Pincin, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
LEFEVER, Justin and Katherine, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 6.
MARTIN, Randall and Lucia, East Earl, a daughter, at home, Feb. 9.
MAYNARD, David K. and Kathleen (Cowart), Little Britain, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
MILLER, Adam and Michelle L. (Hissick), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 8.
PATKO, Erik E. and Kelli (Siegfried), Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.
PETTY, Nate T. and Darla, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
REIFF, John J. and Nancy H. (Martin), Lititz, a son, at home, Feb. 9.
RUSSELL, Daniel P. and Joelene (Museousky), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.
SOSA, David M. and Laura (Pappalardo), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Allen and Linda (King), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Sadie, Honey Brook, a son, at home, Feb. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel F. and Anna B. (Stoltzfus), Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Feb. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Amanda (Esh), Manheim, a son, at home, Feb. 8.
WISE, Wendall and Rachel (Garman), Manheim, a son, at home, Feb. 8.