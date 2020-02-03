BARE, Joel A. and Sara (Kauffman), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
BEILER, Benjamin S. and Katie K. (King), 2270 Rockvale Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Feb. 1.
ESH, Christ and Verna (King), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 1.
FISHER, Elam S. and Rachel G. (Esh), 608 Puseyville Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Jan. 31.
FISHER, Michael L. and Louina, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
GARMAN, Matthew R. and Kylee, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
HUYARD, Daniel and Katie (Stoltzfus), 672 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, a daughter, at home, Feb. 1.
MARTIN, Trevor and Jessica (Pierce), Denver, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Jan. 31.
NOWELL, Kevin and Jasmann, West Chester, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
REIFF, Kenton G. and Francine (Martin), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
ROBINSON, Ayrika, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 29.
SMUCKER, Alvin and Linda (Riehl), Narvon, a son, at home, Jan. 31.
SMUCKER, Jay A. and Kaylene (Beiler), Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron S. and Linda (Blank), Manheim, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Benjamin and Martha (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a son, at home, Jan. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Martha (Riehl), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Jan. 31.
TORRES, Aleydis, and Leonardo Pereira, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.