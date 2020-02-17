BAPTISTE, Andy, Felicity, Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, and Victoria Rajnath, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
BEILER, Elmer S. and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 14.
CARMONA, Carlos and Nicole (Velazquez), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 14.
DIFFENBAUGH, Justin T. and Kayla (Martin), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
ESH, Amos and Nancy (Stoltzfoos), 351 Conowingo Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Feb. 14.
FISHER, Christ and Sadie (Stoltzfus), 434A Newport Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Feb. 16.
HALDEMAN, Michael, and Alicia Ferrari, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
KAUFFMAN, Colleen, and Stephen A. Shepherd, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
KAUFFMAN, Steven and Hannah (Stoltzfus),2824 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, a son, at home, Feb. 15.
KIBLER, Logan K. and Jeannette (Siegrist), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
KING, Daniel and Katie (Esh), 209 Watson Road, Delta, a son, at home, Feb. 14.
LAPP, Mervin L. and Rachel M. (Riehl), 672 Broad St., Honey Brook, a son, at home, Feb. 15.
LUTTMAN, Bridgitte, and Andrew K. Haldeman, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
MAST, Kenton and Ashleigh (Fournier), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 14.
NEIFERT, Scott and Ashley (Daihl), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 14.
NOLT, Leonard and Christine (Witmer), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.
PRICKETT, Tyler D. and Katherine, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
RAMER, Kevin J. and Ashley, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
RINEER, William and Jessica (Freeman), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.
SANTANA-LOPEZ, Daleika Marie, and Abismael Soto Galarza, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
STOLTZFOOS, Benjamin and Mima (Esh), 11683 Smith Hollow Road, Brogue, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.
THOMAS, Jacquelyn, and Colby L. Culp, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.