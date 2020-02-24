BEILER, David and Malinda (Stoltzfus), 5769 Kingsfield Drive, Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 22.
BLANK, Amos and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 300 Township Road, Lincoln University, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.
ESCH, Stephen and Annie (Smucker), 142 N. Pencroft Drive, Holtwood, a son, at home, Feb. 19.
GOLPARVAR, Kuyomars and Sepideh (Enslyeh Mirzaabdellah), York, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 21.
KING, Aaron S. and Linda S. (Stoltzfus), 577 Churchtown Road, Honey Brook, a son, at home, Feb. 21.
LAPP, Benjamin and Annie (King), 137 Solanco Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Feb. 20.
LEISTER, Aaron and Krista (Weaver), Fredericksburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 21.
MILLER, Ivan and Ruth (Smucker), 943 Little Britain Road N, Quarryville, a son, at home, Feb. 20.
NOLT, David and Melva (Martin), New Holland, a son, at home, Fwb. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin B. and Barbie K. (Glick), 59 Orchard Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Feb. 21.
ZOOK, Steven and Susie (Fisher), 2209 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Feb. 19.