FISHER, Matthew and Mary Ann (King), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 5.
GRAHAM, Brady and Jessica (McCracken), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 5.
HOOVER, Ivan H. and Kimberly (Wenger), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
KING, Enos and Annie (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 8.
MARTIN, Duane A. and Jessica (Nolt), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 7.
NOLT, Lee and Roselle (Zeiset), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Feb. 7.
SCHEIDT, Stephen and Kara L. (Shenk), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 7.
SENSENIG, Tristan A. and Kimberly (Reiff), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sadie Mae (Beiler), Coatesville, a son, at home, Feb. 7.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel J. and Sylvia Grace (Lantz), 129 Buck Hill Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Feb. 7.
WITHEROW, Alexander and Amanda (Neff), Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Jan. 27.