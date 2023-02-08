BEILER, Amos and Naomi (Esh), 2674 Bachmantown Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Feb. 4.
ESH, Aaron and Amanda, New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 6.
ESH, Emanuel and Mary (Stoltzfus), New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 5.
FISHER, Alvin and Susan (Glick), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 6.
FISHER, Henry and Katie (Yoder), 207 Bethesda Church Road West, Holtwood, a son, at home, Feb. 5.
KING, Daniel and Rachel (Stoltzfus), 275 Widdowson Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Feb. 3.
KING, Elam and Naomi (Riehl), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 5.
KING, Lloyd and Barbie Ann (King), Lancaster, a son, at home, Feb. 6.
ROMAN, Nathan and JeAnna Durnell-Roman, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 2.
SENSENIG, Joseph and Lavone (Good), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 3.
STOLTZFOOS, Elam and Lena Mae (Zook), 122 Martin Corner Road, Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 3.
WEAVER, Vernon and Beverly (Kennell), 261 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.
ZIMMERMAN, Harvey Ray and Becky (Leinbach), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 5.
ZOOK, Daniel L. and Katie K. (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Feb. 6.