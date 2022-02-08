Births logo

BEILER, Loreen, and Jon R. Poole, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

GILBERT, Dylan and Casie Kennedy, Hershey, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.

HEINEY, Kelsey, and Jason Merkey, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

KING, John Wayne and Sadie Ann (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Feb. 6.

KRAMER, Terance S. and Nicole (Martin), Llewellyn, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

MAGAGNIN, Ryan and Hellen Ramirez Vazquez, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

NATHAN, Chelsey, Mountville, and James A. Black, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.

POGANSKI, Matthew J. and Serena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 2.

RHODES, Mark C. and Joseline Lima Sandoval, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 1.

RIOS, Tiana S., and Manuel I. Torres, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

SANTIAGO, Jasmin, Manheim, and Ivan Rivera, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 3.

STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Sylvia (Stoltzfus), Gap, a son, at home, Feb. 6.

THOMPSON, Thanikqua, and Zachery R. Moore, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.

WEAVER, Derrick A. and Rosemary (Crnkovich), Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 2.

YOHE, Christopher L. and Rochelle (Sload), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.

