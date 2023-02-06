BLANK, Leon and Ruth (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 4.
EBERSOL, Benuel and Becky Sue (Beiler), 1773 Furniss Road, Drumore, a son, at home, Feb. 3.
ESH, Levi D. and Barbie A. (Esh), Airville, a son, at UPMC Lititiz, Feb. 2.
FISHER, David and Maribeth (Beiler), Christiana, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 3.
KING, David and Rebecca (Beiler), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 5.
MEADATH, Gerland E. and Elizabeth R. (Zook), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 4.
NOLT, Paul B. and Kristine Z. (Stauffer), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Feb. 4.
PETERSHEIM, Raymond Jay and Naomi Jane (Stoltzfus), 2542 Siegrist Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Feb. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Leon James and Ruth Anne (King), 881 Narvon Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Feb. 3.