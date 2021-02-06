DIFFENDERFER, Micah and Heidi (Ellenberger), Manheim, a son, at home, Feb. 4.
FISHER, Emanuel L. and Fannie M. (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 4.
FISHER, Gideon and Sylvia (Riehl), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 4.
GLICK, Abner and Mary (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at Reading Hospital, Feb. 3.
GLICK, Benjamin and Sadie (Lapp), Atglen, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 4.
PETERSHEIM, Timothy and Deanne (Stauffer), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 4.
STOLTZFUS, James and Rosemary (Lapp), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Feb. 3.