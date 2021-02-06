Births logo

DIFFENDERFER, Micah and Heidi (Ellenberger), Manheim, a son, at home, Feb. 4.

FISHER, Emanuel L. and Fannie M. (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 4.

FISHER, Gideon and Sylvia (Riehl), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 4.

GLICK, Abner and Mary (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at Reading Hospital, Feb. 3.

GLICK, Benjamin and Sadie (Lapp), Atglen, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 4.

PETERSHEIM, Timothy and Deanne (Stauffer), Narvon, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 4.

STOLTZFUS, James and Rosemary (Lapp), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Feb. 3.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags