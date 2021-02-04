BALASAVAGE, Matthew P. and Anna (Hollenbach), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 29.
BLEACHER, Cree D. and Lynn (Jorbert), Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 29.
CLOUD, Jorden, and Nathan Jackson, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 1.
EBERSOL, Michael and Anna Ruth (King), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.
ELLIS, Brandon L. and Natalie (Salvati), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 31.
ESH, Eli P. and Susie (Miller), Coatesville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
ESH, John K. and Alisha (Rutt), Coatesville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
FORREN, Joshua D. and Naomi, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 31.
HENRY, Courtney, and Dylan R. Sheaffer, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 31.
HOEFEL, Nicholas J. and Lindsey (Taylor), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 29.
KAUFFMAN, Jeffrey Scott and Valentyna (Ogloblina), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
KING, Daniel S. and Miriam E. (Miller), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.
LAPP, Elmer J. and Elizabeth, Kinzers, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
MEMMO, Jason M. and Rebecca , Annville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 28.
RABE, Nathan J. and Kayleigh, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
RIEHL, Brandon A. and Sarah (Bechtel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 29.
STOLTZFUS, John and Naomi (Riehl), New Providence, a son, at home, Feb. 2.
TOLEDO MINAYA, Rosa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.