ANSPACH, Michael and Christina, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

AUMENT, Clair J. and Heather (Moore), Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

BEILER, Daniel F. and Lillian F. (Stoltzfoos), 164 Paradise Lane, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Feb. 22.

BRIDGMAN, Douglas and Ashley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

CINA, Kayla, and Richard J. Groff, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

DIENER, Kristen, and Roberto H. Perez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23.

DUNKLEBERGER, Ashley, and Kyle J. Angelo, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 20.

ELLIOTT, Jasmine, and Michael Rosario-Torres, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.

ESH, Steven Jay and Marilyn (Lantz), Narvon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

EVANS, Derek and Emily, Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23,

FERNANDEZ, Steven E. and Shakira (Lucas), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

FISHER, Stephen and Lizzie (Stoltzfus), 233 Miller St., Strasburg, a son, at home, Feb. 19.

HART, Travis T. and Brittany, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23.

HICKLIN, Bill L. and Kara Ann, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23.

HOGAN, David M. and Amber, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

HUNT, Brock D. and Sarah (GaNung), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

JUARBE, Keshila M., Lancaster, and Joseph J. Perez, Albonitao, Puerto Rico, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

KING, Gideon L. and Rachel Ann (Zook), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.

KIMPTON, Patrick J. and Jennifer, Quarryville, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

KINSINGER, Samuel and Katie (Smoker), 549 Shady Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.

KOCHER, Jennifer, and Mark H. Springer, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

KOTZMOYER, Nathaniel E. and Kelsey, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

LAPP, Ben and Rebecca (King), 229 Rosedale Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Feb. 19.

MAHER, Steven P. and Meredith (Chura), Lampeter, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

MENNIG, David E. and Amber (Gehman), Morgantown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23.

MCCOMSEY, Christopher and Amber, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 20.

MCCRACKEN, Justin and Jeslyn, New Danville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 20.

MILLER, Henry and Rebecca (Miller), 1467 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.

PEREZ, Amarilis, and Miguel Angel Dejesus, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

SAUNDERS, Jordan O. and Courtney (Jackson), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

SLABAUGH, Jordan Derek and Linda (Stoltzfus), 936 N. Shippen Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Feb. 22.

SMUCKER, Amos and Nancy (Miller), 96 Summit Hill Road, Strasburg, twin daughter, at home, Feb. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Christ and Katie (Miller), 2198A Hobson Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel Z. Jr. and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), Bartville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 23.

STRICKLER, Stephanie, Manheim, and Zachary K. Howell, Duncannon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 22.

WALTON, Terrence R. and Rebecca Blatzheim, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.

