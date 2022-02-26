KORZON, Andrew and Emily (DiFrank), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 22.
MARTIN, Joel and Sally (Reiff), Lititz, a son, at home, Thursday.Feb. 24
SENSENIG, Duane and Lanita (High), Pine Grove, a son, at home, Feb. 25.
SHIRK, David and Marie (Oberholtzer), 141 Covered Bridge Road, Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 23.
SMUCKER, Amos and Mary (King), 440 Peters Road, Gordonville, a son, at home, Feb. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Ruth Ann (Esh), 195 Horseshoe Road, Leola, a son, at home, Feb. 25.
STOLTZFUS, Noah and Sylvia (King), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Feb. 24.