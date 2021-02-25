BLANK, Daniel and Katherine (Stoltzfus), 5861 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, a son, at home, Feb. 24.
DARRENKAMP, Ryan and Emily Giorgio, Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 23.
FISHER, Eli B. and Malinda S. (Stoltzfus), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 22.
HOOVER, Lamar and Janice (Martin), 725 S. Fairview Road, Lititz, a daughter, at home, Feb. 23.
KING, David and Lydia (Miller), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 24.
LAPP, Elam S. and Susie R. (Esh), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 22.
MARTIN, Eric S. and Wendy (Groff), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 21.
MARTIN, Randy Z. and Edna Ruth (Zimmerman), Denver, a son, at home, Saturday.
NOLT, Curvin S. and Lena M. (Hurst), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 19.
ZEHR, Shawn and Elizabeth (Shaub), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 21.
ZIMMERMAN, Ray S. and Loretta (Ringler), Narvon, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 22.