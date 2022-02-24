DODD, Corey and Abigail (Martin), Lebanon, a son, at home, Feb. 22.
MIRANDA, Jennifer, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
RUHL, Shane and Diana, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 21.
STOLTZFUS, David and Anna (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Feb. 23.
STRASZYNSKI, Daniel M. and Courtney Monson, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.
TORRES, Melissa, and Leonardo Ramirez, Myerstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
UMBLE, Derek L. and Cassandra (Hershey), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
VALVERDE, Harry K. and Jenna (Evangelista), Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
ZOOK, Elmer and Marian (Miller), Richland, a son, at home, Feb. 23.