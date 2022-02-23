ANDREWS, Jonathan D. and Kathryn (Hannis), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
CERANKOWSKI, Zachary R. and Alicia (Patton), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
CHANT, Katie, and Leroy C. Emel, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
CHRISTIAN, Adriana, and Dante Gillespie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
COLLINS, Stephanie, and Nyfesse D. Prioleau, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
EMERY, Ryan W. and Breanne (Phillips), Neffsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
HART, Sean and Paige, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb 17.
KIZA, Loya, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
KROTZER, Nathan R. and Bethany (Rhoads), York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
PLATT, Ryan and Brittany, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.
SEBASTIAN, Robert M. and Alina, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Fwb. 19.
SHEEHAN, Erik R. and Christina (Cardamone), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
SHEFFIELD, Allen and Stephanie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
SMUCKER, Reuben R. and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin G. and Sarah (King), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.