ANDREWS, Jonathan D. and Kathryn (Hannis), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.

CERANKOWSKI, Zachary R. and Alicia (Patton), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

CHANT, Katie, and Leroy C. Emel, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

CHRISTIAN, Adriana, and Dante Gillespie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

COLLINS, Stephanie, and Nyfesse D. Prioleau, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.

EMERY, Ryan W. and Breanne (Phillips), Neffsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.

HART, Sean and Paige, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb 17.

KIZA, Loya, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

KROTZER, Nathan R. and Bethany (Rhoads), York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.

PLATT, Ryan and Brittany, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.

SEBASTIAN, Robert M. and Alina, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Fwb. 19.

SHEEHAN, Erik R. and Christina (Cardamone), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.

SHEFFIELD, Allen and Stephanie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.

SMUCKER, Reuben R. and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Melvin G. and Sarah (King), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

