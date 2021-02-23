EVANS, Jack R. and Jezzlyn T. (Acosta Velez), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
FISHER, Jake and Rebecca (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 19.
IZZO, Patrick Henry and Mary Kate, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.
LAPP, David and Martha (Fisher), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.
MARTIN, Roger L. and Lisa E. (Wenger), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 19.
NEWSWANGER, Ricky J. and Tamra (Martin), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 20.
PITZ, Matthew J. and Barbara F., Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
POV, Sireymangal, and Spohana Chhoun, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
RIEHL, Mahlon L. and Esther (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
SWEITZER, Ryan and Lauren, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.
VARGAS, Juan C. and Claudia D. Sanchez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.