BRUBAKER, Darvin S. And Rachel W. (Nolt), Denver, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.
DOYLE, Todd and Victoria (Kurn), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
EABY, Cameron and Kate, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
EYSTER, Christopher M. and Joelle (Tanguy), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
GEIB, Jared and Nicole, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.
HOLMES, Malachi L. and Nicole Milburn Massanet, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
KENNEDY, Deven and Kylee, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
MILLER, Alvin and Verna (Esh), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 21.
NICHOLS, Michael Anthony and April (Lee), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.
PATRICK, Gregory and Keara, Millersville, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.
WEAVER, Weston and Anna (Leinbach), Denver, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.