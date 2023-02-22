Births logo

BRUBAKER, Darvin S. And Rachel W. (Nolt), Denver, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.

DOYLE, Todd and Victoria (Kurn), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

EABY, Cameron and Kate, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

EYSTER, Christopher M. and Joelle (Tanguy), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.

GEIB, Jared and Nicole, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 18.

HOLMES, Malachi L. and Nicole Milburn Massanet, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.

KENNEDY, Deven and Kylee, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.

MILLER, Alvin and Verna (Esh), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 21.

NICHOLS, Michael Anthony and April (Lee), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 16.

PATRICK, Gregory and Keara, Millersville, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

WEAVER, Weston and Anna (Leinbach), Denver, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.

