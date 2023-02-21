ESCH, Mervin and Amanda (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at home, Feb. 19.
ESH, Henry and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), 1049 Silver Springs Road, Drumore, a daughter, at home, Feb. 13.
FISHER, Nathan Lee and Verna Sue, Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 18.
FISHER, Roy and Naomi Grace (Stoltzfoos), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 20.
PETERSHEIM, Michael and Kathryn (Esh), Atglen, a son, at home, Feb. 20.
SMUCKER, Daniel and Salome (Beiler), 769 Drytown Road, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Allen and Sally (Petersheim), Gap, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.
YODER, Gareth and Joy (Beam), Morgantown, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 19.