Births logo

ESCH, Mervin and Amanda (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at home, Feb. 19.

ESH, Henry and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), 1049 Silver Springs Road, Drumore, a daughter, at home, Feb. 13.

FISHER, Nathan Lee and Verna Sue, Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 18.

FISHER, Roy and Naomi Grace (Stoltzfoos), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 20.

PETERSHEIM, Michael and Kathryn (Esh), Atglen, a son, at home, Feb. 20.

SMUCKER, Daniel and Salome (Beiler), 769 Drytown Road, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.

STOLTZFUS, Allen and Sally (Petersheim), Gap, a daughter, at home, Feb. 20.

YODER, Gareth and Joy (Beam), Morgantown, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 19.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags