Lancaster County Births: Feb. 20, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Feb 21, 2022

REIFF, Kevin M. and Brenda N. (Hoover), East Earl, a son, at home, Feb. 19.

WRIGHT, Calvin and Stephanie (Groff), Strasburg, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 16.