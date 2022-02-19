Births logo

BLANK, Omar and Susan (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 17.

CONNELLY, Alex and Tabitha, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

EMERSON, Coty and Gocke, 131 S. 3rd St., Apt. C, Akron, a daughter, at home, Feb. 7

FISHER, James and Verna (Beiler), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 17.

HOOVER, Michael and Lynnae (Weaver), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 17.

KEENER, Christopher and Jamie, Myerstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 16.

MAPLES, Peyton, and Austin Polizzi, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

MARTIN, Stephen and Rachel (Hurst), Stevens, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 17.

STOLTZFUS, Ervin Lee and Lydia Ann (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 17.

VEREEN, Piere Brana, Lebanon, and Kevin R. Murrey, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

YODER, Daniel and Hannah (Fisher), 1490 White Oak Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Feb. 16.

YODER, Samuel and Rebecca (Lapp), 473 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.

ZIMMERMAN, Delton S. and Ruth Ann (Zimmerman), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Feb. 17.

ZOOK, Raymond and Mary (Herschberger), 5540 White Oak Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Feb. 9.

