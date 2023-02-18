BENTLEY, Eric and Sharon, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.
FRANCOIS, Vanel and Sabrina Thomas, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
GEHMAN, Travis S. and Tonya, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
HUYARD, Elam and Rebecca (Blank), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 17.
KING, Samuel and Katie Mae, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.
PAREDES, Edwin and Samantha Batista, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.
RAMOS, Ramon and Yudani Quesada, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.
STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Fannie (Miller), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Feb. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Mike and Emily (Hershey), S. Vintage Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Feb. 15.