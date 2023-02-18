Births logo

BENTLEY, Eric and Sharon, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.

FRANCOIS, Vanel and Sabrina Thomas, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

GEHMAN, Travis S. and Tonya, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

HUYARD, Elam and Rebecca (Blank), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 17.

KING, Samuel and Katie Mae, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

PAREDES, Edwin and Samantha Batista, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

RAMOS, Ramon and Yudani Quesada, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 15.

STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Fannie (Miller), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Feb. 14.

STOLTZFUS, Mike and Emily (Hershey), S. Vintage Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Feb. 15.

