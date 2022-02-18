ALBRIGHT, Ryan T. and Jenny, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
ALLGYER, John and Nancy (Stoltzfus), paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 16.
BAUER, Derek C. and Lindsey (Hufford), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
BEILER, David Ray and Martha Sue (Esh), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
COOPER, Alyssa, Ephrata, and Mason Howard, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
ESH, Daniel S. and Susie B. (Stoltzfus), Conowingo, Md., a daughter, at home, Feb. 16.
HIGH, Kristina, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.
KELLER, Brett M. and Stephanie (Keener), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
KING, Amos Jay and Rosanna (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 14.
KINSER, Cheyenne, and Angel Luis Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.
MILLER, Ephraim L. and Katie (King), Quarryville, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
MOYER, Jonathan P. and Weijen (Tsung), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
ORTIZ, Crystal, and Jalerei Johnson, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
OZELLA, Braden J. and Margaret (Colebeck), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
RAFFENSPERGER, Shane M.and Megan, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
STOLTZFUS, Allen E. and Esther S., Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Leroy R. and Laura Anne (Ebersol), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.