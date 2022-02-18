Births logo

ALBRIGHT, Ryan T. and Jenny, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

ALLGYER, John and Nancy (Stoltzfus), paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 16.

BAUER, Derek C. and Lindsey (Hufford), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

BEILER, David Ray and Martha Sue (Esh), Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

COOPER, Alyssa, Ephrata, and Mason Howard, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

ESH, Daniel S. and Susie B. (Stoltzfus), Conowingo, Md., a daughter, at home, Feb. 16.

HIGH, Kristina, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.

KELLER, Brett M. and Stephanie (Keener), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

KING, Amos Jay and Rosanna (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 14.

KINSER, Cheyenne, and Angel Luis Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 14.

MILLER, Ephraim L. and Katie (King), Quarryville, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

MOYER, Jonathan P. and Weijen (Tsung), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

ORTIZ, Crystal, and Jalerei Johnson, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

OZELLA, Braden J. and Margaret (Colebeck), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

RAFFENSPERGER, Shane M.and Megan, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.

STOLTZFUS, Allen E. and Esther S., Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

STOLTZFUS, Leroy R. and Laura Anne (Ebersol), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

