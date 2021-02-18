HOOVER, Chester M. and Katie M. (Hoover), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.
KING, Benuel K. and Katie S. (Lantz), Manheim, a son, at home, Feb. 11.
KING, David and Rebecca (Beiler), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 17.
KING, David B. and Lydiann E. (King), Gap, a daughter, at home, Feb. 15.
NOLT, Wilmer M. and Ruth N. (Newswanger), New Holland, a daughter at home, Jan. 29.
NUSS, Kendall, and Matthew Slack, Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 15.
REIFF, John David and Mary (Martin), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 16.
SMUCKER, Joseph L. and Rebecca F. (Lantz), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen L. and Rachel Z. (Zook), Lititz, a son, at home, Feb. 16.