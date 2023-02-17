BARR, Jason L. and Rebecca, Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
DEJESUS, Zuleyma, and Brandon J. Dennison, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
HTOO, Doh and Tha Dah, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
KING, Jacob and Lena (Esh), Lititz, a son, at home, Feb. 3.
LOPEZ, Jasmine, and Darius Espinosa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
MACK, Josh and Marisa Day, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
MUSSER, Jay III and Sarah (Gross), Marietta, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 14.
NEGRON-ROLDAN, Carmen, and Arris T. Simms, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
NOLT, Harold Z. and Naomi S. (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Feb. 10.
SANCHEZ, Kiriana M., and Jeremiah Velentin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
SMITH, Wesley W. and Jourdan (Brill), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Sadie (Fisher), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Feb. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Paul A. Jr. and Lydiann Z. (Fisher), Leola, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 13.
WILCOX, Cori T. and Mariah (Conrad), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.