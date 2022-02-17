ANDERSON, Ijah, and James D. Hartman Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
ANDERSON, Liam C. and Ashley, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
BEILER, Abner A. and Annie B. (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a son, at home, Feb. 15.
BRANDT, Kyle and Alyssa, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
FISHER, John D. and Marian, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
FREY, Keith and Jenessa, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
GARZON, Amy, and Angel Lizardi, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
KLINGSEISEN, Brittany, and Randy T. Scarborough, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
MARTIN, Earl David and Deborah R. (Martin), East Earl, a son, at home, Feb. 16.
NAYLOR, Joshua M. and Elysha (Kendrick), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.
O’NEILL, Stephen D. and Caitlin (Adams), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
PHILLIPS, Brian and Rebecca, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
PIMENTEL, Nicole Mercedes Caba, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
SAYLOR, James E. and Sarah (Shader), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
SNAVELY, John and Emily (Swarr), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.
STERNER, Matthew J. and Elizabeth (Goulart), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.
UMBLE, Chad and Mallory (Hane), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Monday.
WELK, Justin D. and Abigail L., Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.