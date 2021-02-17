Births logo

BARBOSA, Nick and Tiffany Kilmer, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

CAMPBELL, Sean L. and Ashlee (Psenicka), Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 14.

DAVIS, Carl C. and Natasha (Nicole), Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

DIETZ, Jared and Alexis, York, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 13.

FUNEZ, Dania, Coatesville, and Jesus Penaloza, Reading, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.

GRAMLEY, Travis Daine and Melissa (Jeffers), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Thursday.

LEID, Matthew N. and Lucy B. (Brubaker), East Earl, twin sons, at home, Feb. 5.

MARTIN, Andy J. and Wendy (Rau), Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

MCKEON, Ashley, and Matthew R. Gasper, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 13.

MEANS, Justin M. and Cristiana (Imperati), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 11.

OATMAN, Brittany, and Chase Lutchkus, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 15.

RIVERA, Cristina, and Nephtor Diaz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 12.

RUHL, Matt and Rachel (Hebner), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 13.

STEIGERWALD, Dave and Lori (Houck), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.

STOLTZFUS, Benjamin C. and Fannie Ruth (Esh), Paradise, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 14.

STOLTZFUS, Gideon and Mary (Stoltzfus), Airville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 15.

STOLTZFUS, Lloyd and Ada Ruth (Allgyer), 636 Meadow Hill Drive, Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.

STOLTZFUS, Mervin Lee and Rebecca (Allgyer), Quarryville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 15.

SWARTZ, Derick Scott and Alexandra (Alther), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 10.

ZIMMERMAN, Lamar N. and Melissa (Hoover), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 15.

ZIMMERMAN, Rick L. and Amy (Brubaker), Terre Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7.

