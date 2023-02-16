FISHER, Samuel S. and Katie S. (Miller), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Feb. 15.
KING, Samuel and Katie (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at home, Feb. 15.
MARTIN, Bryan and Katrina (Burkholder), Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 14.
MUSSER, Austin and Esther (Zimmerman), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 14.
ZIMMERMAN, Amos Lynn and Jillian Anne (Musser), Orwigsburg, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Feb. 10.
ZIMMERMAN, Anthony and Brenda (Martin), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.