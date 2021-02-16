BENYO, Jacob and Caroline, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
BLANK, David Z. and Marian Kaye (King), Gap, a son, at home, Feb. 13.
ESHELMAN, Jesse R. and Bridget (Haller), Akron, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 12.
GLICK, Emanuel and Lena (Kauffman), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 14.
KAUFFMAN, Marvin and Anna (Lantz), Myerstown, a son, at home, Feb. 15.
KING, Julianna, and Cayden Heiselman, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 10.
LOCICERO, John J. and Michelle (Bender), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
PEREZ, Amia, and Dexter Gillis, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 9.
REINFORD, Christopher P. and Chelsea (Duty), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 12.
SULLIVAN, Reid and Victoria (Pringle), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Eli and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 14.
WARICK, Thatcher and Jessica, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.