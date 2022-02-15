BEILER, Elmer Jr. and Rosanna (Lapp), Beech Creek, a son, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Jan. 14. Paternal grandparents are Elmer and Elizabeth Beiler. Maternal grandparents are Melvin and Rebecca Lapp.
BURKHOLDER, Lewis Z. and Arlene M. (Hurst), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 12.
HOOVER, Jerry M. and Alta R. (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 13.
LAPP, Mark K. and Priscilla M. (Zook), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Feb. 11.
MARTIN, Merle and Michelle, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.
MARTIN, Wilmer and Phyllis (Rudolph), Reinholds, a son, at home, Feb. 13.
RORHBAUGH, Jonathan and Kathryn (Whiting), Denver, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 10.
SMUCKER, Alvin and Linda (Riehl), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Rachel (Smucker), Pequea, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 12.
SWARTZ, Samuel and Ashlee, East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 11.