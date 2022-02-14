Lancaster County Births: Feb. 14, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Feb 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print KING, Benuel F. and Emma P. (Stoltzfoos), 361 Mount Sidney Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Feb. 12. LAPP, John and Kathryn (Stoltzfus), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 12. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gardening — This seasonal, weekly newsletter will help you get growing! Featuring tips & tricks, to-do lists, local events and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births