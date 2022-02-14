Births logo

ALLEN, Nathan S. and Emily (Files), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

DAVALOS, Jesus and Maria Viramontes, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

DINGESS, Krystle, and Christopher L. Rickert, Morgantown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

DODSON, Mike and Amanda, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

FELTER, Christopher J. and Jacqueline, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Ffeb. 7.

FINDLEY, Sophia, and Lewis Gonzales, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

GARRITY, Christopher M. and Christina, Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.

GLACKIN, Ryan M. and Danielle N. (McMichael), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

HAMILTON, Jared A. and Rachel, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 6.

HAMMOND, Khalia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7.

JENSEN, Andrew and Amy (Mishler), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

JONES, Brandon and Olivia Kieley-Jones, Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

LEESE, Ryan and Brittney, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

MAGAR, Kiran and Roma Darji, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

MIYAOTA, Tetsuya and Kaya, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.

PEREZ CEDENO, Alondra, and Nilson Gonzalez Torres, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

PLUBELL, Zachary C. and Sara Williams, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7.

SHORT, Madaline, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

TOWNSLEY, Matthew D. and Katelyn (Burns), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7

