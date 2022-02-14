ALLEN, Nathan S. and Emily (Files), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
DAVALOS, Jesus and Maria Viramontes, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
DINGESS, Krystle, and Christopher L. Rickert, Morgantown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
DODSON, Mike and Amanda, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
FELTER, Christopher J. and Jacqueline, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Ffeb. 7.
FINDLEY, Sophia, and Lewis Gonzales, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
GARRITY, Christopher M. and Christina, Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.
GLACKIN, Ryan M. and Danielle N. (McMichael), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
HAMILTON, Jared A. and Rachel, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 6.
HAMMOND, Khalia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7.
JENSEN, Andrew and Amy (Mishler), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
JONES, Brandon and Olivia Kieley-Jones, Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
LEESE, Ryan and Brittney, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
MAGAR, Kiran and Roma Darji, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
MIYAOTA, Tetsuya and Kaya, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 9.
PEREZ CEDENO, Alondra, and Nilson Gonzalez Torres, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
PLUBELL, Zachary C. and Sara Williams, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7.
SHORT, Madaline, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.
TOWNSLEY, Matthew D. and Katelyn (Burns), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 7