Births logo

NOLT, Harold and Naomi (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 10.

RANCK, Slade and Kari, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8.

RODRIGUEZ, Genesis, and Athen Vasquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies 

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags