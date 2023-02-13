Lancaster County Births: Feb. 12, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Feb 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link NOLT, Harold and Naomi (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 10.RANCK, Slade and Kari, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 8. RODRIGUEZ, Genesis, and Athen Vasquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gardening — This seasonal, weekly newsletter will help you get growing! Featuring tips & tricks, to-do lists, local events and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births