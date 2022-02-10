BEALS, Nathan E. and Victoria Thorsen, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.
BEILER, David and Leah (Kauffman), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Feb. 8.
CHARLES, Philip T. Lydia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
CHOUWAN, Ramila, and Deo N. Chapagai, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 4.
FISHER, Ivan and Barbara (Smucker), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Feb. 8.
GEAR, Renee, and Austin L. Mummau, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 6.
GISH, Caleb J. and Chantel, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
GRAVER, Brandon and Traci (Salonica), Strasburg, a son, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Feb. 4.
HANNA, Gregory J. and Chelsea, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 2.
JOHNSON, Shane T. and Kelsi (Getz), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
PETERSHEIM, Christ and Priscilla (Petersheim), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 7.
RATLIFF, Nicole, and Kenny S. Maldonado-Martinez, Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Andrew and Susie (Smucker), East Earl, a son, at home, Feb. 8.