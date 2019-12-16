BEILER, Jonas and Sadie (Esh), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 15.
EBERHART, Joshua S. and Morgan, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 13.
EBERSOL, Michael and Martha (King), Narvon, a son, at home, Dec. 14.
FISHER, Elam and Rachel (Lantz), Lebanon, a son, at home, Dec. 13.
HALTEMAN, Delvin and Michelle (Sensenig), New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 14.
KING, Christian F. and Rachel E. (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 14.
KING, Mahlon and Anna Mary (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 15.
KRESIC, Christopher M. and Ashley C. (DuBruille), Strasburg, a son, at home, Dec. 14.
LANTZ, Allen L. and Mary A. (Esh), 1637 Mine Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Dec. 14.
LAPP, Henry K. and Elizabeth S. (Esh), Cochranville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 13.
MARTIN, Jeremy D. and Christina, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 10.
SMUCKER, Daniel and Verna L. (Petersheim), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 14.
SMUCKER, John M. and Kelly (Sensenig), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 12.