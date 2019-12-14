BEILER, Isaac and Ruth (Beiler), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 12.
FISHER, Daniel and Rachel (Glick), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Dec. 13.
LEE, Dustin T. and Garialdy (DeJesus), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 11.
MASHKOV, Sergey and Karlee (Blantz), East Petersburg, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.
ROYER, Keli, Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 11.
ZIMMERMAN, Dale L. and E. Renee (Weaver), Newmanstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 10.
ZOOK, Benjamin L. and Mary Z. (Zook), New Holland, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Dec. 13.