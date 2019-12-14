Births logo
BEILER, Isaac and Ruth (Beiler), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 12.

FISHER, Daniel and Rachel (Glick), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Dec. 13.

LEE, Dustin T. and Garialdy (DeJesus), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 11.

MASHKOV, Sergey and Karlee (Blantz), East Petersburg, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.

ROYER, Keli, Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 11.

ZIMMERMAN, Dale L. and E. Renee (Weaver), Newmanstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 10.

ZOOK, Benjamin L. and Mary Z. (Zook), New Holland, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Dec. 13.