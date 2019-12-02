ARSANIOUS, Mahfouz, and Vanessa Villa, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
BLANK, Gideon and Rebecca B. (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 1.
BLOSE, Michael and Janeen, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
CHAMBLAIN, Pierre Rigobert, and Dionita Sevarin-Chamblain, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
DAVAIOS, Jesus, and Maria Viramontes, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
FETZECK, Adriana, and Eric K. Reich, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
FISHER, Aaron and Rachel (Glick), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 1.
GLICK, Steve and Rachel (Zook), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Nov. 30.
HRBAC, Jennifer, Lancaster, and Joseph Steranko, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 28.
KAUFFMEN, Ezra F. and Anna L. (Zook), Christiana, a son, at home, Nov. 29.
LAPP, Elmer K. and Ruth B. (Stoltzfus), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Nov. 21.
MARTIN, Jason and Janet (Martin), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Dec. 1.
NEOPANEY, Mohan, and Asmita Poudel, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Wednesday.
NYGUIST, Cameron and Sarah E. (Newswanger), Elizabethtown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Saturday.
ONESEMO, Kirsti, and Steven M. Jones, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
PAGAN, Jocelyne, and Joseph Joel Carrillo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
RODRIGUEZ, Nykia, and Abdul R. Parks, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron Jr. and Martha Fay (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Nov. 30.
STOLTZFUS, David and Anna Ruth (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Nov. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Steve L. and Tonya (Esh), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
STRONG, Megan, Lancaster, and Mark Mueller, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
WALTER, Andrew C. and Glenna (Maurer), Reinholds, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.