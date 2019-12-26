Births logo
BEILER, Allen S. and Ruth (Blank), Parkesburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 24.

BLANK, Aaron and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 23.

COLON, Kyara, and Steven Gonzalez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.

CUNALATA, Franklin I., and Janelle Zook, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.

MILLER, Melvin B. and Mary Ellen, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.

GONZALEZ ROSARIO, Jean A., and Carmen Z. Maestre Trinidad, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.

HENDERSON, Jena, Lancaster, and Lawrence A. Thomas III, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.

LANCASTER, David and Jennifer, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.

ORTIZ, Rey and Jitendra (Riedel), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.

PADILLA, Veronica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

PETERSHEIM, Chester S. and Samantha (Brewer), Terre Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

RIEHL, Mervin Lee and Linda Ruth (Lapp), 379 Centerville Road, Gordonville, a son, at home, Dec. 23.

RODRIGUEZ IGLESIAS, Junior, and Yamara Valdez Espinoza, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.

SIEGRIST, Marvin and Joanna (Hursh), Myerstown, a son, at home, Dec. 23.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Emma R. (Petersheim), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 24.

STOLTZFUS, Amos E. and Sadie B., Gordonville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 23.

STOLTZFUS, Benjamin and Annie (King), Lititz, a son, at home, Dec. 24.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Fannie (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 25.

STOLTZFUS, Henry S. and Elizabeth (Beiler), Holtwood, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 23.

STOLZFUS, John B. and Rebecca (Esch), Peach Bottom, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 23.

TEDESCHI, Michael L. and Courtney (Dunavin), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.