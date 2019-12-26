BEILER, Allen S. and Ruth (Blank), Parkesburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 24.
BLANK, Aaron and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 23.
COLON, Kyara, and Steven Gonzalez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.
CUNALATA, Franklin I., and Janelle Zook, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.
MILLER, Melvin B. and Mary Ellen, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.
GONZALEZ ROSARIO, Jean A., and Carmen Z. Maestre Trinidad, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.
HENDERSON, Jena, Lancaster, and Lawrence A. Thomas III, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
LANCASTER, David and Jennifer, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
ORTIZ, Rey and Jitendra (Riedel), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
PADILLA, Veronica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.
PETERSHEIM, Chester S. and Samantha (Brewer), Terre Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.
RIEHL, Mervin Lee and Linda Ruth (Lapp), 379 Centerville Road, Gordonville, a son, at home, Dec. 23.
RODRIGUEZ IGLESIAS, Junior, and Yamara Valdez Espinoza, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
SIEGRIST, Marvin and Joanna (Hursh), Myerstown, a son, at home, Dec. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Emma R. (Petersheim), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 24.
STOLTZFUS, Amos E. and Sadie B., Gordonville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Benjamin and Annie (King), Lititz, a son, at home, Dec. 24.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Fannie (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 25.
STOLTZFUS, Henry S. and Elizabeth (Beiler), Holtwood, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 23.
STOLZFUS, John B. and Rebecca (Esch), Peach Bottom, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 23.
TEDESCHI, Michael L. and Courtney (Dunavin), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.